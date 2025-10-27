Popular Thai restaurant goes up for sale for £525,000 in South Shields
Orangegrass, on Mount Terrace, in South Shields, has been brought to the property market for an asking price of £525,000 by estate agent, Ernest Wilson.
The Thai restaurant had been trading at the site since 2010; however, in August 2025, the venue announced that it would be permanently closing.
According to the property listing, the building has been put up for sale due to the owner looking to retire.
There is a flexible layout at the venue and there is the potential for two venues to be able to operate under one roof or the possibly to combine the premises into a single large-scale operation.
The listing states: “The property was previously leased out by our client, but is now vacant and ready for immediate occupation, presenting a fantastic opportunity for either investors seeking to lease out two separate restaurant units for strong rental returns, or owner-operators looking to establish or expand their hospitality business in a high-traffic location.
“This is a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial hospitality property in a thriving town centre location.
Sign up to the Shields Gazette’s free newsletters - delivering news and sport to your inbox throughout the week
“Whether you're an investor looking for dual rental income or a restaurateur ready to launch or expand, this property offers exceptional potential.”
You can view the full listing at: https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/dual-fully-fitted-restaurant-premises-arranged-over-two-floors-for-sale.aspx.