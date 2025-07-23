Primary schools, supermarkets and a guest house - latest South Tyneside food hygiene ratings

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

These are all the businesses to have received a new food hygiene rating so far in July 2025.

Food safety inspectors have visited a variety of venues throughout July 2025 - with just over a week of the month still to go.

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give food hygiene ratings following assessments.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

These are the new ratings for South Tyneside businesses which have been awarded so far in July 2025.

All information is correct at the time of writing, according to the Food Standards Agency.

Mortimer Primary School was given a 5* hygiene rating following an inspection on July 3.

2. Mortimer Primary School, South Shields

Mortimer Primary School was given a 5* hygiene rating following an inspection on July 3. | Google Maps

St Bede's RC Primary School was given a 5* hygiene rating following an inspection on July 9.

3. St Bede's RC Primary School, South Shields

St Bede's RC Primary School was given a 5* hygiene rating following an inspection on July 9. | Google Maps

Asda was given a 5* hygiene rating following an inspection on July 11.

4. Asda, South Shields

Asda was given a 5* hygiene rating following an inspection on July 11. | Google Maps

