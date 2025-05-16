Readers reveal the 17 best places for a Sunday roast in South Tyneside

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 16th May 2025, 11:09 BST

Readers have been revealing the best places to get a Sunday dinner in South Tyneside.

The borough is blessed with a wide variety of places to get a Sunday dinner and we are spoilt for choice.

Everyone has their own favourite place to get the staple of British cuisine here in South Tyneside.

We have put together a list based on responses from our readers via our Facebook page.

Here are the 17 best places in South Tyneside to get a Sunday dinner, according to Shields Gazette readers.#

1. South Tyneside's best Sunday roasts

Shields Gazette readers have told us what they think is the best place to get a Sunday roast in South Tyneside. | Google Maps

2. The Travelling Man, West Boldon

Google Maps

3. The Red Lion, West Boldon

Google Maps

4. Michael's Cafe, South Shields

Google Maps

