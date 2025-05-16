Readers reveal the 17 best places for a Sunday roast in South Tyneside

The borough is blessed with a wide variety of places to get a Sunday dinner and we are spoilt for choice.
Everyone has their own favourite place to get the staple of British cuisine here in South Tyneside.
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online today
We have put together a list based on responses from our readers via our Facebook page.
Here are the 17 best places in South Tyneside to get a Sunday dinner, according to Shields Gazette readers.#
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.