Review: Quality food at great prices - Doppio Malto’s new lunchtime menu has it all

Looking for quality food with great value? Then Doppio Malto’s new lunchtime could be just the thing for you.

By Ryan Smith
Published 27th Apr 2023, 17:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Based in the Metrocentre at Gateshead, Doppio Malto is just one of two branches of the Italian restaurant chain in the whole of the UK - with the other being in Glasgow.

Much like all Italian restaurants, the brand prides itself on offering high-quality food at great value for the customer and it has achieved that with its new lunchtime menu.

The menu is available to customers between 12pm and 5pm, Monday to Friday - with a variety of main courses available for just £8 each, unless stated otherwise.

The crocchette di patate (left) and mozzarella in carrozza. The crocchette di patate (left) and mozzarella in carrozza.
The crocchette di patate (left) and mozzarella in carrozza.
Whether you’re in the mood for pizza, pasta, burgers, salads, or something else, the menu is packed full of choice to ensure that there is something for everyone.

Alongside the main courses, there is the option to add a starter, sides and dessert to your lunchtime meal.

My fiancée and I started with the ‘mozzarella in carrozza’ and the ‘crocchette di patate’ as a little extra treat and both did not disappoint.

For the main course, we went with the ‘paccheri ‘nduja e bufala’, which was a mezzi paccheri in a spicy ‘nduja tomato sauce along with fresh buffalo mozzarella, and the ‘pancetta e fontal’, which was a beef burger with fontal cheese, pancetta, green salad and beer flavoured mayonnaise.

It was easy to tell that both meals had been cooked fresh and were comfortably worth £8 each, in fact, it would be fair to say that £8 feels like a steal for a meal of this quality.

The paccheri ‘nduja e bufala (left) and the pancetta e fontal. The paccheri ‘nduja e bufala (left) and the pancetta e fontal.
The paccheri ‘nduja e bufala (left) and the pancetta e fontal.
I’ve certainly paid more money for less quality meals in other restaurants in the past.

As well as a successful restaurant chain that spans across Europe, Doppio Malto is also known for brewing its own beer, with its full selection available at the Metrocentre venue.

Customers have the option to try a ‘live beer experience’ for £11, in which they can sample three drinks or try for the full range for £30.

Coupled with the mains on the lunch menu, there isn’t many other places were you can have a meal and sample three quality beers for less than £20.

The staff were knowledgeable on the wide range of drinks that were available and could make recommendations based on your own unique tastes.

Doppio Malto in the Metrocentre. Doppio Malto in the Metrocentre.
Doppio Malto in the Metrocentre.

If you’re looking for a lunch option that doesn’t break the bank in between visiting the shops in the Metrocentre, then Doppio Malto is certainly the place to be.

Doppio Malto in the Metrocentre is open seven days a week from 11.30am, with the lunch menu running between 12pm and 5pm Monday to Friday.

