If there are two things Newcsatle loves, it is celebrating its own and finding reasons to head into town, and this weekend is perfect for both.

Sam Fender’s three shows at St James Park are expected to be some of the largest events the city has seen for a long time, and plenty of bars are getting involved in the action to keep the party going.

Whether you have tickets and want something to do before and after the gigs, or simply want to get caught up in the atmosphere, these are the parties happening across the city to celebrate the North Tyneside local’s historic gigs at the home of Newcastle United.

Sam Fender fought back tears as he played his first night at St James’ Park (Image: Niall Lea) | Niall Lea

A venue which, under a previous name Fender performed at, is opening its roof terrace for all three days to fans.

NX used to be known as Newcastle Academy and hosted Fender when he was promoting his debut album and is offering fans free entry to enjoy the days of the shows.

Describing the event as a “a free-entry, full-throttle celebration ahead of Sam Fender’s sold-out homecoming shows”, the venue will be open from 2pm until after doors open at St James Park. The roof terrace offers views across the city while the event will see the space decked out in Newcastle United flag displays with DJs running through the afternoons.

“We’ve all got Sam fever - and rightly so,” said Venue Manager Luke Atkinson. “He’s putting this city on the global map in a way few artists ever have. These three shows are historic, and we wanted to create something special to match the energy.”

Free bookings are available now.

Elsewhere, Skint Thursdays, which are regularly hosted at The Points in the city, is opening its doors for Fender fans going to the first show. £1 entry and £1 drinks are available from the site which previously held a competition to win tickets to the shows.

The event, which is only running on the Thursday, is encouraging fans to wear Newcastle United themed clothing on their night out.

Frate in the city centre is also hosting pre and post parties across all three days of live music. The site, which can be found just off High Bridge, is open from midday until midnight all week with no reservations required, although it is expected to be very busy across the weekend.

Anyone wanting more live music on the days of the gigs can head to the Dubliner on the Quayside. The Irish bar is trying to encourage support act CMAT to head down for “a taste of home”. Live acts will be performing from 3:30pm into the night on Thursday with other local musicians performing from 1pm on Saturday and 1:30pm on Sunday.

St James Park Stack in the shadow of the stadium is also welcoming fans in for a drink and street food. The venue is open throughout the week and has recently put a signed guitar from Fender on display.

The WonderBar in The Gate is also offering free entry for warm up and after party sessions. The venue will open from 4pm with an after party on Thursday kicking off from 10:30pm.

