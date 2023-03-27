News you can trust since 1849
We have decided to compile our own list, the ‘Sanddancer Michelin Guide’.

Sanddancer Michelin Guide: Top rated restaurants in South Shields - according to Google reviews

We have compiled our own list of the best restaurants to visit in the town.

By Holly Allton
Published 27th Mar 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 16:31 BST

The Michelin Guide is a series of guide books, which give stars to high-quality restaurants across the world by French tyre company Michelin.

However, we have decided to compile our own list, the ‘Sanddancer Michelin Guide’ to shine a light on eight of South Shields’ top restaurants.

The list has been decided using Google user review ratings, and have only included restaurants with a 4.5 star rating or higher.

Italian and Spanish fusion restaurant Italianish, located on Ocean Road is top of our list with a huge Google rating of 4.8 stars out of 278 reviews

1. Italianish

Italian and Spanish fusion restaurant Italianish, located on Ocean Road is top of our list with a huge Google rating of 4.8 stars out of 278 reviews Photo: Italianish

Lasun is a well-loved Indian restaurant with a family feel, located on Dean Road. The restaurant has a Google rating of 4.8 stars out of 217 reviews.

2. Lasun

Lasun is a well-loved Indian restaurant with a family feel, located on Dean Road. The restaurant has a Google rating of 4.8 stars out of 217 reviews. Photo: Lasun

Authentic Italian restaurant, Ristorante Bravi is modern and luxurious, with a Google rating of 4.8 stars out of 254 reviews.

3. Ristorante Bravi

Authentic Italian restaurant, Ristorante Bravi is modern and luxurious, with a Google rating of 4.8 stars out of 254 reviews. Photo: Ristorante Bravi

The third restaurant in the Mambo franchise, Mambo Wine and Dine is a high-quality restaurant and cocktail bar with a Google rating of 4.6 stars out of 743 reviews.

4. Mambo Wine and Dine

The third restaurant in the Mambo franchise, Mambo Wine and Dine is a high-quality restaurant and cocktail bar with a Google rating of 4.6 stars out of 743 reviews. Photo: Mambo Wine and Dine

