Shields Gazette readers reveal the best places for Chinese food in South Tyneside

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 10:26 BST

Gazette readers have revealed the best places for Chinese food in South Tyneside.

We all have our favourite Chinese order from either our favourite restaurant or takeaway.

So we’ve put together a list of recommended places in South Tyneside for Chinese food based on responses from our readers via our Facebook page.

Take a look at what they said.

1. Best places to get Chinese food in South Tyneside

These are the best places for Chinese food in South Tyneside, according to Shields Gazette readers. | Google Maps

Ocean Pearl (Brian's), on Prince Edward Road, in South Shields.

2. Ocean Pearl (Brian's), South Shields

Ocean Pearl (Brian's), on Prince Edward Road, in South Shields. | Google Maps

Wonderful Wok, on Dean Road, in South Shields.

3. Wonderful Wok, South Shields

Wonderful Wok, on Dean Road, in South Shields. | Google Maps

Jarrow Happy Garden, on Staple Road, in Jarrow.

4. Jarrow Happy Garden, Jarrow

Jarrow Happy Garden, on Staple Road, in Jarrow. | Google Maps

