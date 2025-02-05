Sunday, February 9, marks National Pizza Day so Shields Gazette readers have been telling us their favourite place in the borough for Italian food.

The day aims to celebrate and appreciate the culinary artistry that goes into crafting each individual pizza - no matter what the toppings are.

Here in the borough, we have a wide range of places where you can get a pizza, from takeaways to Italian restaurants.

These are the best Italian restaurants in South Tyneside, according to Shields Gazette readers.