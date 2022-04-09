It quickly became one of the town’s best-loved eateries, an a popular destination for vegetarians and vegans in particular, thanks to its tasty ethical options.

Now the cafe is going one further, launching a pay-as-you-feel specials menu in partnership with food waste charity FareShare, whose patron is England and Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford.

Sea Change has launched a special new menu.

Sea Change manager Sarah Farrell said the two organisations have already been working together over the last two years during the pandemic, distributing free food parcels to the most vulnerable people in South Tyneside communities.

She said the new specials menu is the latest step the cafe is taking in its policy to provide affordable, healthy food while reducing waste.

“We know times are tough for a lot of people at the moment so we are happy to announce our ‘Pay as you Feel’ menu,” said Sarah.

"This opens the cafe up to anyone at all no matter their financial circumstances allowing them to pay what they can afford as well as helping the environment by reducing landfill.

(Left to Right) Nicole Youngman, volunteer, and Sarah Farrell, manager, at Sea Change

"Not only that but all donations towards our ‘Pay as you Feel’ meal goes directly towards our trainees tips.

“We are very grateful to FareShare for the hard work they do, as their deliveries over the pandemic allowed us to provide free food parcels to the most vulnerable people in our community ”

This week's ‘Pay As You Feel’ special is a vegan Cauliflower, kale and lentil curry served with basmati rice and a vegetable samosa.