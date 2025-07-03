South Shields’ Sea Change Cafe set to reopen with a new menu following a short refurb

A popular South Shields café has undergone a refurbishment.

Sea Change Cafe, on Ocean Road, in South Shields, has announced it will be reopening to members of the public on Friday, July 4, following a quick refurbishment.

The venue closed on Monday, June 30, for the refurbishment work and will reopen with a brand-new menu.

The work has seen the café receive a fresh lick of paint, a brand-new panelled feature wall and the removal of the sofa in the cafe’s back area to make space for something new.

Sea Change, on Ocean Road, in South Shields, is set to reopen to the public following a quick refurbishment. | Amelia Read

A post on social media said: “Our refurb is so much more than a fresh coat of paint - it’s about keeping Sea Change South Shields alive and thriving.

“Behind the scenes at our South Shields site, sales have sadly been down all year, and with government cuts and delays to disability support in the workplace, running a social-enterprise café has become more difficult.

“We’re proud of the difference we make, but the truth is, we can’t do this alone.

“We still believe South Shields needs a café that trains and employs disabled people - and we know many of you feel the same.

“When we reopen this Friday, we’re inviting past, present, and future customers to come and see what’s new.”

To celebrate the reopening of the venue, Sea Change is offering all customers:

A free barista coffee for every customer on Friday, July 4.

10% off food all weekend (Friday, July 4, until Sunday, July 6).

The Pine Barrens will be playing a free live gig on Friday evening.

The café is inviting old, regular and new customers to come along and take a look at the new look. | Amelia Read

Every purchase at Sea Changes helps to see their trainees in jobs, supports local suppliers and helps to keep the South Shields community venue alive.

It also allows the café to train more neurodiverse adults through its employability programme, which helps to build brighter futures through confidence and real work skills.

You can keep up to date with Sea Change by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/seachangesouthshields.

