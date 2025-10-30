The Shields Gazette Morning Update 9 September, 2025

South Tyneside Restaurant Week 2025: All 27 participants and food deals

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 30th Oct 2025, 13:29 GMT

These are all the participating venues and deals for South Tyneside Restaurant Week 2025.

South Tyneside Restaurant Week 2025 will run from Monday, November 3, until Sunday, November 9.

The week-long event allows members of the public to try a wide selection of restaurants and eateries across the borough at a discounted price.

At the time of writing, 27 venues are confirmed to be taking part in Restaurant Week but only 23 have revealed what deal they will be offering.

Some deals have a specific menu attached to them so you need to find out the full details at: https://www.visitsouthtyneside.co.uk/article/8508/South-Tyneside-Restaurant-Week before going out to eat during Restaurant Week.

Take a look at what deals you take advantage of this Restaurant Week.

These are all the participating restaurants and deals for South Tyneside Restaurant Week 2025.

1. South Tyneside Restaurant Week 2025

These are all the participating restaurants and deals for South Tyneside Restaurant Week 2025. | National World/Google Maps

During Restaurant Week, Cafe India has a two-course special offer available Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday for £13.95 or £14.95 on Friday.

2. Cafe India, South Shields

During Restaurant Week, Cafe India has a two-course special offer available Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday for £13.95 or £14.95 on Friday. | Google Maps

Over the course of Restaurant Week, there will be 20% off Signature Burgers, Flatbreads and Signature Skillets.

3. The Fountain, South Shields

Over the course of Restaurant Week, there will be 20% off Signature Burgers, Flatbreads and Signature Skillets. | Other 3rd Party

You can enjoy discounted meals from their Sri Lankan menu all week, plus their Persian menu on Wednesday.

4. Cafe Westoe, South Shields

You can enjoy discounted meals from their Sri Lankan menu all week, plus their Persian menu on Wednesday. | Google Maps

