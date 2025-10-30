South Tyneside Restaurant Week 2025: All 27 participants and food deals

South Tyneside Restaurant Week 2025 will run from Monday, November 3, until Sunday, November 9.

The week-long event allows members of the public to try a wide selection of restaurants and eateries across the borough at a discounted price.

At the time of writing, 27 venues are confirmed to be taking part in Restaurant Week but only 23 have revealed what deal they will be offering.

Some deals have a specific menu attached to them so you need to find out the full details at: https://www.visitsouthtyneside.co.uk/article/8508/South-Tyneside-Restaurant-Week before going out to eat during Restaurant Week.

Take a look at what deals you take advantage of this Restaurant Week.

Cafe India, South Shields During Restaurant Week, Cafe India has a two-course special offer available Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday for £13.95 or £14.95 on Friday.

The Fountain, South Shields Over the course of Restaurant Week, there will be 20% off Signature Burgers, Flatbreads and Signature Skillets.

Cafe Westoe, South Shields You can enjoy discounted meals from their Sri Lankan menu all week, plus their Persian menu on Wednesday.