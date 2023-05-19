News you can trust since 1849
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on

South Tyneside's top sandwich shops to try on British Sandwich Week 2023

South Shields, Boldon, Hebburn and beyond are full of great places for a midday meal.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 19th May 2023, 12:53 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 12:53 BST

Using Google Reviews, we’ve picked out some of the best sandwich shops that the towns in South Tyneside have to offer.

British Sandwich Week starts on Monday, May 22 this year and celebrates the humble snack and the impact it has on the UK economy.

Whether you are looking for a new place to spend your lunch at work or just want to try something as you pass through a town, these are the top sandwich shops to pick up some lunch across the region.

These are the top rated sandwich shops across South Tyneside according to Google reviews.

1. Collage Maker-19-May-2023-12-48-PM-1304.jpg

These are the top rated sandwich shops across South Tyneside according to Google reviews. Photo: Google/Photojoiner

Lofthouse Deli on Stanhope Road in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 45 reviews.

2. Lofthouse Deli

Lofthouse Deli on Stanhope Road in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 45 reviews. Photo: Google

Also on Stanhope Road, Faulkner's Deli has a 4.8 rating from 38 reviews.

3. Faulkner's Deli

Also on Stanhope Road, Faulkner's Deli has a 4.8 rating from 38 reviews. Photo: Google

Up North next to South Shields' Westoe Village Park has a 4.8 rating from 34 Google reviews

4. Up North

Up North next to South Shields' Westoe Village Park has a 4.8 rating from 34 Google reviews Photo: Google

