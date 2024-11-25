Gin deals to stock up on

I’ve found big discounts on gin for Black Friday including premium, Scottish and Aviation American loved by Ryan Reynolds

I’m relieved that my Christmas gin and tonics are looking cheaper by the minute with huge Black Friday deals on favourite, premium, Japanese and award-winning gins of distinction. Yet catching my eye is one of my favourite gins - a lesser-known gem from Scotland.

Amongst some of the cheapest money-saving deals on Amazon is almost a tenner off Plymouth Gin, now £18.99 instead of £28.50. There’s also a 1l bottle of Gordon’s Special Dry London Gin for £19, saving £5 on the regular price. There are so many good offers that even these don’t make my top seven list shown below.

If you want to use the discounts to bag an extra special bottle of gin for Christmas, here are seven of my top recommendations among the deals to look out for below.

1. Rock Rose Premium Scottish Gin. Now £29.92 (was £36)

Award-winning Rock Rose Gins from Scotland | Amazon

Rock Rose is a distinctive earthy gin from Scotland where you can taste nature in every sip. It’s labelled as “one of nature’s little treats” and comes in a stunning ceramic bottle that makes it stand out for a Christmas present.

2. Caorunn Scottish Gin. Now £20.40 (was £24)

Caorunn gin | Caorunn

Another Scottish gin, Caorunn heralds from the Balmanech Distillery and is one of my favourites. This small-batch gin is dry, crisp and infused with Celtic botanicals such as rowanberry. It stands out from the crowd and won the 2015 Silver Medal at the International Wine & Spirits Competition.

There’s a 15% saving on Amazon for the 70cl bottle but also an option to get a bottle personalised with a name on the front for Christmas. Buy it here.

3. Puerto de Indias Gin. Now £26.95 (was £31.47)

Puerto de Indias Gin | Amazon

Spanish Puerto de Indias Gin is world-famous for being produced by one of the oldest distilleries in Andalusia with floral notes of jasmine, vanilla and citrus. This Sevillian Gin has a range of classy flavours and many are discounted online ahead of Christmas.

Two brothers run the distillery, which uses the finest locally grown Andalusian fresh strawberries, blackberries, fruits and botanicals in its creations. The Puerto de Indias Peach, Elderflower and Orange Gin has a £4.50 saving down to £26.95 at Master of Malt here.

Deals include the original flavour - the striking pink Strawberry Puerto de Indias and the cheapest I could find was £26.99 on Amazon here. There’s also a Blackberry Puerto de Indias Gin reduced to £26.18 here.

4. Tanqueray No. TEN Gin. Now £24.50 (was £35.50)

Tanquerary No Ten gin | Amazon

Tanqueray No. TEN Gin is an award-winning “ultra premium gin” that was voted the best in the world by bartenders. There’s an £11 saving for Black Friday on this attractive 70cl bottle.

I like the fresh distinctive taste of the botanicals for a G&T but it’s also a good staple for making cocktails. It’s distilled four times and infused with fresh limes, oranges, and pink grapefruit. Get the deal here

5. Ukiyo Blossom Japanese Craft Gin. Now £24.70 (was £39.99)

Ukiyo Blossom Gin | Amazon

Ukiyo Blossom is a premium Japanese craft gin renowned for its floral notes. This one features flavours of Cherry Blossom, Yuzu and Sakura and has been distilled with five native Japanese botanicals.

The deal on Amazon is staggering saving of £15 on the pretty 70cl bottle for this sought-after Japanese gin. Go to the deal.

6. Aviation American Gin. Now £22 (was £29)

Aviation American Gin | Amazon

It’s another big saving for Aviation American Gin at Amazon. This is a dry gin from Oregon, made in Portland and batch distilled that is a favourite with Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds.

There are plenty of flavours to pick up on including cardamom, orange peel, coriander, French lavender, anise seed and sarsaparilla. Buy it here.

7. Chase Distillery Rhubarb & Bramley Apple Gin. Now £18 (was £29)

Chase Rhubarb and Bramley Apple Gin | Amazon

This award-winning fruity gin is crisp and zingy with a big 38% discount on the 70cl bottle. Drink it with tonic to offer a fresh alternative. It won a Bronze medal at the 2020 International Wines & Spirits Competition. Buy it here for £18

Take a look at our review here, f you are looking for gin advent calendars in the lead-up to Christmas.