Subway announces brand new Hot Cross Bun-themed menu items in time for Easter

Subway has launching two new menu items this Spring, with the seasonal menu additions offering a unique twist on Hot Cross Buns...

Subway is getting into the Easter spirit this year with two brand-new Hot Cross Bun-inspired menu additions - the Footlong Hot Cross Bun Slice and a sweet & savoury Cheesy Bacon Hot Cross Bun Toastie.

Famous for its baked bread, the two new additions will be available nationwide from 19th March, with Subway hopping into the Easter season with its own special twist on the beloved springtime specialty that is the Hot Cross Bun, offering something for both sweet and savoury fans.

Subway's Cheesy Bacon Hot Cross Bun Toastie | Subway

The Footlong Hot Cross Bun Slice is a traditionally-spiced hot cross bun loaf with sweet sultanas, zesty orange, and lemon peel, and is freshly baked in-store daily. It is served toasted with Cornish Salted Butter for ‘a sweet and salty slice of perfection’.

The Cheesy Bacon Hot Cross Bun Toastie offers a delicious savoury alternative - made with the new freshly-baked Hot Cross Bun bread, it’s packed with layers of streaky bacon, double American-style cheese and topped with BBQ sauce, available as either a Footlong or 6-inch.

Subway's Footlong Hot Cross Bun Slice | Subway

“We're celebrating spring with a Subway twist,” said Cathy Goodwin, Culinary & Innovation Director at Subway EMEA. “Combining the nation’s love of hot cross buns with our bread-baking expertise, we're excited to unveil our delicious new limited-edition menu items catering to both sweet and savoury fans.

“Baked fresh daily and full of flavour, we’re sure they’ll be a big hit this Easter, so get them while they’re hot!”