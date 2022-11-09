After a hard week at work, it’s a nice treat to let someone else take the lead for your Sunday roast and have it served to you in a restaurant instead of slaving over a hot stove all day.

But – and it’s the age-old question – where can you go to please the whole family?

There is no better recommendation than that of a satisfied customer, so we have turned to the Google Reviews to find out what users thought of South Tyneside’s eateries.

Looking for somewhere new to try in the coming weeks? Go with a full appetite to these seven places for Sunday dinner in the borough.

Please note: These suggestions are based on Google Reviews and were correct at time of writing.

Bar Blue Bistro, Western Approach, South Shields: 4.5* out of 5*

Mambo Wine and Dine, Winchester Street, South Shields: 4.6* out of 5*

Ristorante Bravi, North Street, South Shields: 4.7* out of 5*

River View, Mill Dam, South Shields: 4.7* out of 5*

The Travelling Man, Newcastle Road, Boldon: 4.5* out of 5*

White Horse Inn, Quarry Lane, South Shields: 4.6* out of 5*

Wyvestow's Bar & Bistro, Dean Road, South Shields: 4.5* out of 5*

What is Roast Dinner Day?

Food for Life’s Roast Dinner Day is this year recognised on Wednesday, November 9. It’s an initiative which sees schools across the country celebrate their cooks and caterers as a roast dinner is served up for children, staff and the rest of the school community.

The campaign also celebrates a hot school lunch, works to encourage school meal take-up and shines a light on those bringing the meals to young people as they learn. Food for Life sffrf: “As the cost of living crisis hits families across the country, a hot and healthy school meal is more important than ever.”

