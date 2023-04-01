Sunderland restaurant The Engine Room launches special Lion King children’s menu to accompany Sunderland Empire show

A brand-new Lion King inspired children's menu has arrived at Sunderland restaurant, The Engine Room to accompany the musical theatre production which will be at the Sunderland Empire for seven weeks.

Disney’s The Lion King show arrived at the Sunderland Empire on Thursday, March 16 and will remain until Saturday, May 6. The well-loved theatre show is a musical theatre performance retelling the iconic 1994 Disney movie.

Sunderland restaurant, The Engine Room is located on the same street as the Sunderland Empire, meaning theatre-goers may choose to dine there before the show.

The Engine Room have launched a special Lion King children's menu.

To accommodate the young fans of The Lion King who may visit The Engine Room with their families, the Sunderland restaurant has launched a Lion King inspired children’s menu - which includes dishes named after iconic and familiar show references.

The three-course menu has been designed to celebrate Simba’s story - with main dishes such as the Stampede Burger, Birdie Bites, The Circle of Life and Bugs ‘N’ Grubs. Sweet treats include Cheeky Monkey Smashed Bananas and Lion’s Paws and Pride Rock. Alongside their meal, the children will also be given a Lion King colouring and activity page.

Adults can enjoy The Engine Room’s regular menu, which includes Truffled Wild Mushroom Pate with Toasted Ciabatta, Whole Baked Camembert, Slow Cooked Pork Belly and Cinnamon Sugar Coated Churros with Caramel Sauce for dessert.

The menu will be available for seven weeks, the same time as The Lion King’s show run at Sunderland Empire.