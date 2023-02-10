Sunderland Restaurant Week 2023 to take place in March with many restaurants and cafes to take part

The first Sunderland Restaurant Week of 2023 will take place from March 4 until March 12, with almost 50 restaurants, bars and cafes to take part.

The event which has been organised by Sunderland BID and is supported by Sunderland City Council is shaping up to be one of the successful to be one of the successful to date.

Sunderland Restaurant Week will see a number of offers available across many different Sunderland-based restaurants, bars and cafes, including well-loved favourites and brand-new spots.

Buddha Beat

Brand-new restaurants and cafes taking part including Buddha Beat, Good Apple Cafe and Roma Italian. Other restaurants getting involved include Chilli Mangoes, 808, Asiana, Enfes, My Delhi, Spice Empire and Spent Grain. Cafes and coffee shops to take part include; Grinder, Sweet Petite, Rainbow Hub and Crumb On In.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said: “The Sunderland food scene is growing rapidly and we’re delighted that we’re able to showcase some of the newest places during Restaurant Week.

“We’ve had a fantastic response and we are still adding more names so we should really have a strong line-up of places to eat across the whole week.”

Sunderland Restaurant Week 2023 is being sponsored by commercial and residential property experts, Bradley Hall.

Senior surveyor for Bradley Hall, Helen Wall said: “We are delighted to be working with an organisation such as the BID that is so proactive when it comes to investing in the improvements of Sunderland.

“Restaurant Week is a fantastic opportunity to invite the City of Sunderland to eat out for £10, £15, or £20 across some of Sunderland’s favourite eateries and we are sure it will be a great success.”

Those wishing to participate can download the relevant voucher from the Sunderland BID website, which will show all of the £10, £15, £20 offers available.

Councillor Linda Williams, from Sunderland City Council, said that the council is fully supporting the event.