Take a look as popular South Shields landlords officially open their new pub

The Rivers Edge, formerly known as The Riverview, on Mill Dam, in South Shields officially opened to members of the public on Thursday, May 1.
Omar Ames and Rachel Mckeith, the popular landlord pairing who also operate The New Sundial, have taken on the venue with the aim of creating a “bougee cocktail/tapas bistro”.
The pair revealed on social media last month (April) that they had taken over the venue ahead of it undergoing a refurbishment, which has seen the pub decorated, a selfie wall installed, new outdoor furniture, and more.
Omar has told the Shields Gazette why the couple decided to take on The Rivers Edge and revealed that feedback from its opening night has been really positive.
He said: “It’s a lovely venue, you can see the sunrise, you can see the sunset and I think it has an amazing atmosphere.
“I believe that my wife, Rachel, and I can do this - we’ve already got The New Sundial and that’s a big success with the food being second to none so hopefully it will be the same here.
“It is the right size for us to take on, it isn’t too big - it’s just right.
“So far, we’ve had good feedback so far, especially in terms of what we’ve done to the place.
“We’ve gave it a lick of paint, put in a selfie wall, got new furniture for out the front, put down some grass and just made it homely.
“It just looks bang on now and we can’t wait to see everyone down here.”
