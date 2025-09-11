Take a look at 17 of the cosiest pubs in South Tyneside

The end of summer means darker nights and colder temperatures but that shouldn’t stop you getting out of the house and enjoying a pint at your local.
We’ve put together a list of some of the cosiest pubs in South Tyneside - focusing on more traditional and smaller boozers across the borough.
Visit our newsletter page today and sign up for a great range of free emails featuring the borough’s biggest news and sport headlines
Whether it’s an evening out after work or a quiet Sunday afternoon out the house, this time of year it can be tough to find places to settle in for a drink.
Take a look through our list.