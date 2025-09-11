Take a look at 17 of the cosiest pubs in South Tyneside

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 11th Sep 2025, 11:27 BST

With summer at an end, we’ve listed some of the cosiest pubs in South Tyneside.

The end of summer means darker nights and colder temperatures but that shouldn’t stop you getting out of the house and enjoying a pint at your local.

We’ve put together a list of some of the cosiest pubs in South Tyneside - focusing on more traditional and smaller boozers across the borough.

Whether it’s an evening out after work or a quiet Sunday afternoon out the house, this time of year it can be tough to find places to settle in for a drink.

Take a look through our list.

These are some of the cosiest pubs in South Tyneside.

1. Cosy pubs in South Tyneside

These are some of the cosiest pubs in South Tyneside. | Google Maps

The Steamboat, on Mill Dam, in South Shields.

2. The Steamboat, South Shields

The Steamboat, on Mill Dam, in South Shields. | Google Maps

The Black Horse, on Rectory Bank, in West Boldon.

3. The Black Horse, West Boldon

The Black Horse, on Rectory Bank, in West Boldon. | Google Maps

The Dolly Peel, on Commercial Road, in South Shields.

4. The Dolly Peel, South Shields

The Dolly Peel, on Commercial Road, in South Shields. | Google Maps

Related topics:South TynesidePubsWork
