We aren’t short for choice when it comes to picking a place for a full English breakfast in South Tyneside.

Whether you’re a fan of everything that goes on a traditional full English or you like to swap items out, there will be something for everyone on this list.

These are the best cafes that serve a full English in South Tyneside, according to Google reviews.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . The best places for a full English in South Tyneside These are the best places for a full English breakfast in South Tyneside, according to Google reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Village Delights, South Shields Village Delights, on Sunderland Road, has a 4.8* rating from 108 Google reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Cafe Ross, South Shields Cafe Ross, on Queen Street, has a 4.8* rating from 68 Google reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales