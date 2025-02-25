The 15 best South Tyneside fish and chip shops, according to Gazette readers

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 25th Feb 2025, 16:00 GMT

The borough is full of great fish and chip shops.

South Tyneside has a wide variety of fish and chip shops, with everyone having their favourite.

Whether you’re having a day out at the coast or just looking for a takeaway to enjoy at home, there will be something for everyone on this list.

We asked via the Shields Gazette Facebook page where your favourite fish and chip is in the borough.

These are the best fish and chip shops in South Tyneside, according to you.

1. Best fish and chips in South Tyneside

Shields Gazette readers have revealed their favourite fish and chip shops. | Google Maps

2. Green Lane Fisheries, South Shields

Google Maps

3. Singh's Fish Bar, South Shields

Google Maps

4. Colmans Fish and Chips, South Shields

Google Maps

