The 19 best places to get a Sunday lunch in South Tyneside, according to Gazette readers

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 28th Feb 2025, 16:01 BST

These are the best places to get a Sunday lunch in South Tyneside, according to our readers

South Tyneside is spoilt for choice when it comes to finding a place for a good Sunday lunch - with everyone having their own favourite.

We decided to ask over readers via our Facebook page where they think is the best place to get a Sunday lunch in the borough.

Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online here

Here are the 19 best places in South Tyneside to get a Sunday lunch, according to Shields Gazette readers.

Shields Gazette readers have told us what they think is the best place to get a Sunday lunch in South Tyneside.

1. South Tyneside's best Sunday lunches

Shields Gazette readers have told us what they think is the best place to get a Sunday lunch in South Tyneside. | Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. The Harbour Lights, South Shields

Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. The Travelling Man, West Boldon

Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Log Fire Pizza Co., South Shields

Log Fire Pizza Co.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideShields Gazette
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice