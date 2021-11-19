The 32 South Tyneside businesses awarded four and five-star food hygiene ratings since August, according to the Food Standards Agency
A total of 32 premises across South Tyneisde have been rated 4 and 5 stars for food hygiene since August.
Inspectors have awarded these South Tyneside establishments four and five star food hygiene ratings after visiting the venues.
A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means “the hygiene standards are very good” and fully comply with the law, while a four star rating means “hygiene standards are good.”
Scroll down to read the full list of five-star and four-star rated businesses in postcode order.
NE10
The Lakeside Inn, Leam Lane, Jarrow, NE10 8YD – rated 5 stars on August 20, 2021.
NE31
Quality Pizza, Frobisher Street, Hebburn, NE31 2XB – rated 5 stars on September 24, 2021.
Robertsons Cakery, Witton Road, Hebburn, NE31 1SN – rated 5 stars on August 26, 2021.
Finchale Road Post Office & Newsagent, Finchale Road Post Office, Finchale Road, Hebburn, NE31 2JT – rated 5 stars on September 7, 2021.
NE32
Jarrow Buffs, Ellison Street, Jarrow, NE32 3JX – rated 5 stars on September 7, 2021.
C J's Premier Convenience, Valley View, Jarrow, NE32 5QT – rated 5 stars on September 9, 2021.
Pizza Cottage, Ellison Street, Jarrow, NE32 3HX – rated 5 stars on September 23, 2021.
Read More
NE33
Gators Diner, Queen Street, South Shields, NE33 1HW – rated 4 stars on August 2, 2021.
Jumbo Jim, Garwood Street, South Shields, NE33 5AG – rated 5 stars on August 2, 2021.
Cafe 42, Chapter Row, South Shields, NE33 1BN – rated 5 stars on August 5, 2021.
Dolly Peel, Commercial Road, South Shields, NE33 1SQ – rated 5 stars on August 9, 2021.
Chicken N Grill, Denmark Centre, Fowler Street, South Shields, NE33 2LR – rated 4 stars on August 12, 2021.
The Clifton, Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JL – rated 5 stars on August 16, 2021.
Quasar, Sea Road, South Shields, NE33 2LD – rated 5 stars on August 16, 2021.
Cafe at the House, Laygate, South Shields, NE33 4JD – rated 5 stars on September 3, 2021.
River View, Mill Dam, South Shields – rated 5 stars on September 6, 2021.
Raads Take-away, Imeary Street, South Shields, NE33 4EG – rated 5 stars on September 10, 2021.
Tandoori Internationale, Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JL – rated 4 stars on September 15, 2021.
The New Crown, Mowbray Road, South Shields, NE33 3NG – rated 5 stars on September 17, 2021.
Lasun Indian Cuisine, Dean Road, South Shields, NE33 4DZ – rated 5 stars on September 17, 2021.
Radhuni, Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JD – rated 5 stars on September 25, 2021.
Bun Bun Restaurant & Bar, St Hilda Street, South Shields, NE33 1QD – rated 5 stars on September 20, 2021.
Up North Deli & Pizzeria, Village Centre, Sea Winnings Way, South Shields, NE33 3PE – rated 5 stars on September 28, 2021.
Grace Place, Denmark Centre, Fowler Street, South Shields, NE33 2LR – rated 5 stars on November 8, 2021.
NE34
Green Lane News, Green Lane, South Shields, NE34 0TE – rated 5 stars on September 7, 2021.
Namaste, Kings Prosecco Lounge, King George Road, South Shields, NE34 8AQ – rated 4 stars on September 28, 2021.
Sea View Chop Suey House, Boldon Lane, South Shields, NE34 0BY – rated 5 on October 14, 2021.
NE35
New Blossom House, North Road, Boldon Colliery, NE35 9AR – rated 5 stars on September 14, 2021.
Red Lantern, Boldon Ale House, North Road, Boldon Colliery, NE35 9AF – rated 4 stars on September 30, 2021.
NE36
Pat's Cafe, Cleadon Lane Industrial Estate, East Boldon, NE36 0AH – rated 5 stars on August 23, 2021.
No4, St Bedes, East Boldon, NE36 0LE – rated 5 stars on September 16, 2021.
SR6
Reds Cake Box, East Street, Whitburn, SR6 7BY – rated 4 stars on August 9, 2021.