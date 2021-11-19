Take a look at these South Tyneside businesses awarded 4 or 5 star hygiene ratings.

Inspectors have awarded these South Tyneside establishments four and five star food hygiene ratings after visiting the venues.

A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means “the hygiene standards are very good” and fully comply with the law, while a four star rating means “hygiene standards are good.”

Scroll down to read the full list of five-star and four-star rated businesses in postcode order.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cafe 42 on Chapter Row, South Shields.

NE10

The Lakeside Inn, Leam Lane, Jarrow, NE10 8YD – rated 5 stars on August 20, 2021.

NE31

Quality Pizza, Frobisher Street, Hebburn, NE31 2XB – rated 5 stars on September 24, 2021.

50 Dean Road, NE33 4DZ. Rated 5.

Robertsons Cakery, Witton Road, Hebburn, NE31 1SN – rated 5 stars on August 26, 2021.

Finchale Road Post Office & Newsagent, Finchale Road Post Office, Finchale Road, Hebburn, NE31 2JT – rated 5 stars on September 7, 2021.

NE32

Jarrow Buffs, Ellison Street, Jarrow, NE32 3JX – rated 5 stars on September 7, 2021.

C J's Premier Convenience, Valley View, Jarrow, NE32 5QT – rated 5 stars on September 9, 2021.

Pizza Cottage, Ellison Street, Jarrow, NE32 3HX – rated 5 stars on September 23, 2021.

NE33

Gators Diner, Queen Street, South Shields, NE33 1HW – rated 4 stars on August 2, 2021.

Jumbo Jim, Garwood Street, South Shields, NE33 5AG – rated 5 stars on August 2, 2021.

Cafe 42, Chapter Row, South Shields, NE33 1BN – rated 5 stars on August 5, 2021.

Dolly Peel, Commercial Road, South Shields, NE33 1SQ – rated 5 stars on August 9, 2021.

Chicken N Grill, Denmark Centre, Fowler Street, South Shields, NE33 2LR – rated 4 stars on August 12, 2021.

The Clifton, Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JL – rated 5 stars on August 16, 2021.

Quasar, Sea Road, South Shields, NE33 2LD – rated 5 stars on August 16, 2021.

Cafe at the House, Laygate, South Shields, NE33 4JD – rated 5 stars on September 3, 2021.

River View, Mill Dam, South Shields – rated 5 stars on September 6, 2021.

Raads Take-away, Imeary Street, South Shields, NE33 4EG – rated 5 stars on September 10, 2021.

Tandoori Internationale, Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JL – rated 4 stars on September 15, 2021.

The New Crown, Mowbray Road, South Shields, NE33 3NG – rated 5 stars on September 17, 2021.

Lasun Indian Cuisine, Dean Road, South Shields, NE33 4DZ – rated 5 stars on September 17, 2021.

Radhuni, Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JD – rated 5 stars on September 25, 2021.

Bun Bun Restaurant & Bar, St Hilda Street, South Shields, NE33 1QD – rated 5 stars on September 20, 2021.

Up North Deli & Pizzeria, Village Centre, Sea Winnings Way, South Shields, NE33 3PE – rated 5 stars on September 28, 2021.

Grace Place, Denmark Centre, Fowler Street, South Shields, NE33 2LR – rated 5 stars on November 8, 2021.

NE34

Green Lane News, Green Lane, South Shields, NE34 0TE – rated 5 stars on September 7, 2021.

Namaste, Kings Prosecco Lounge, King George Road, South Shields, NE34 8AQ – rated 4 stars on September 28, 2021.

Sea View Chop Suey House, Boldon Lane, South Shields, NE34 0BY – rated 5 on October 14, 2021.

NE35

New Blossom House, North Road, Boldon Colliery, NE35 9AR – rated 5 stars on September 14, 2021.

Red Lantern, Boldon Ale House, North Road, Boldon Colliery, NE35 9AF – rated 4 stars on September 30, 2021.

NE36

Pat's Cafe, Cleadon Lane Industrial Estate, East Boldon, NE36 0AH – rated 5 stars on August 23, 2021.

No4, St Bedes, East Boldon, NE36 0LE – rated 5 stars on September 16, 2021.

SR6

Reds Cake Box, East Street, Whitburn, SR6 7BY – rated 4 stars on August 9, 2021.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.