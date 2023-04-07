News you can trust since 1849
These are some of the top rated pubs and bars in South Tyneside.
These are some of the top rated pubs and bars in South Tyneside.

The 8 best South Tyneside pubs and bars to try this Easter bank holiday weekend according to Google reviews

Tyneside is well known for the wide variety of places to drink across the region.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 7th Apr 2023, 14:38 BST

But with so many options, it canbe tough deciding where to go for a drink this long weekend.

According to Google reviews, these have been rated as the best pubs and bars in South Shields and beyond thanks to the users of the search engine. With the weather slowly improving there are plenty of chances to sit outside across these sites too!

Blue's Micro Pub in Whitburn has a 4.9 out of 5 rating on Google from 84 reviews.

1. Blue's Micro Pub

Blue's Micro Pub in Whitburn has a 4.9 out of 5 rating on Google from 84 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

Harton Hop House on Sunderland Road in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 60 Google reviews.

2. Harton Hop House

Harton Hop House on Sunderland Road in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 60 Google reviews. Photo: Google

The Look Out Inn on Fort Street in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 43 Google reviews.

3. Look Out Inn

The Look Out Inn on Fort Street in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 43 Google reviews. Photo: Google

The Alum Ale House in South Shields is a familiar site for anyone who regularly uses the Shields Ferry. The pub has a 4.6 rating from 605 Google reviews.

4. The Alum Ale House

The Alum Ale House in South Shields is a familiar site for anyone who regularly uses the Shields Ferry. The pub has a 4.6 rating from 605 Google reviews. Photo: Google

