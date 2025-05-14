Whitley Bay's Baker In The Bay has a five star rating from 27 reviews. placeholder image
Whitley Bay's Baker In The Bay has a five star rating from 27 reviews. | Google

The best bakeries across Tyne and Wear for National Brioche Day including Greggs

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 14th May 2025, 11:29 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 11:34 BST

We all love a freshly made loaf of bread, but where are some of the best sites to get them across the region?

Wednesday, May 14 marks national Brioche Day and to celebrate we’re taking a look at the best bakeries across Tyne and Wear.

These are the best options according to Google reviews.

Lee's Family Bakers on Stanhope Road in South Shields has a 4.9 rating from 637 reviews.

1. Lee's Family Bakers

Lee's Family Bakers on Stanhope Road in South Shields has a 4.9 rating from 637 reviews. | Google

Northern Rye in Newcastle has a 4.9 rating from 431 reviews.

2. Northern Rye

Northern Rye in Newcastle has a 4.9 rating from 431 reviews. Photo: Iain Buist

Named after co-owner Pati, Paticake Patisserie in Sunderland has a 4.9 rating from 279 reviews.

3. Paticake Patisserie

Named after co-owner Pati, Paticake Patisserie in Sunderland has a 4.9 rating from 279 reviews. | Sunderland Echo

Over in North Shields, Pia's Artisan Bakery has a 4.9 rating from 71 reviews.

4. Pia's Artisan Bakery

Over in North Shields, Pia's Artisan Bakery has a 4.9 rating from 71 reviews. | Google

