The best bottomless brunches across Tyne and Wear according to Google reviews

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 25th Mar 2025, 10:50 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 10:51 BST

Unlimited alcohol and amazing food - what’s not to like?

Bottomless brunch has become a huge part of hospitality options across the country in recent years, with more sites than ever offering the chance for groups to enjoy drinks top ups and some of the best food bars have to offer.

We all love the chance for a catch up with friends and there’s no better way to do it across the North East than with a bottomless brunch. But which sites are considered the best by those who have tried their offerings?

Read our headlines on the go with our range of email newsletters - sign up online here

From pizza to prosecco and salsa to spirits, these are the top rated bottomless brunch sites across Tyne and Wear.

Indian street food favourite My Delhi is a regular award winner in Sunderland and has racked up 720 reviews, making for a 4.9 rating.

1. My Delhi

Indian street food favourite My Delhi is a regular award winner in Sunderland and has racked up 720 reviews, making for a 4.9 rating. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
The Mad House on Dean Street is one of the newest offerings in Newcastle. The site has moved from a Pink Lane site which had a 4.9 rating from 1,823 reviews.

2. The Mad House

The Mad House on Dean Street is one of the newest offerings in Newcastle. The site has moved from a Pink Lane site which had a 4.9 rating from 1,823 reviews. | Google

Photo Sales
Slug and Lettuce is a hugely popular option across the country, with Grainger Street's site having a 4.8 rating from 3,017 reviews.

3. Slug and Lettuce

Slug and Lettuce is a hugely popular option across the country, with Grainger Street's site having a 4.8 rating from 3,017 reviews. | Google

Photo Sales
Bar and pizza restaurant Twenty Twenty located in the Bigg Market, which is known for its 20 inch pizzas, has a high Google rating of 4.8 stars from 810 reviews.

4. Twenty Twenty

Bar and pizza restaurant Twenty Twenty located in the Bigg Market, which is known for its 20 inch pizzas, has a high Google rating of 4.8 stars from 810 reviews. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:North EastGoogle
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice