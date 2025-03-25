The best bottomless brunches across Tyne and Wear according to Google reviews

Bottomless brunch has become a huge part of hospitality options across the country in recent years, with more sites than ever offering the chance for groups to enjoy drinks top ups and some of the best food bars have to offer.

We all love the chance for a catch up with friends and there’s no better way to do it across the North East than with a bottomless brunch. But which sites are considered the best by those who have tried their offerings?

From pizza to prosecco and salsa to spirits, these are the top rated bottomless brunch sites across Tyne and Wear.

1 . My Delhi Indian street food favourite My Delhi is a regular award winner in Sunderland and has racked up 720 reviews, making for a 4.9 rating. | Sunderland Echo

2 . The Mad House The Mad House on Dean Street is one of the newest offerings in Newcastle. The site has moved from a Pink Lane site which had a 4.9 rating from 1,823 reviews. | Google

3 . Slug and Lettuce Slug and Lettuce is a hugely popular option across the country, with Grainger Street's site having a 4.8 rating from 3,017 reviews. | Google