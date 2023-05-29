News you can trust since 1849
These are the top rated fish and chip shops in South Shields.

The best fish and chip shops in South Shields for National Fish and Chips Day according to Google reviews

There is no better time to head out for an iconic meal.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 29th May 2023, 15:30 BST

Fish and chips are a British tradition and Friday, June 2 marks National Fish and Chip Day so there is no better time to head to the coast and pick up the famous dish.

To celebrate the start of the summer and National Fish and Chip day, these are the top places to find the meal across South Shields.

Frydays can be found on Smithy Street in the centre of South Shields. Thanks to the cheap prices and good range of fish options, the site has a 4.7 rating from 358 reviews.

1. Frydays

Colmans on Ocean Road has a 4.6 rating from 2,278 reviews.

2. Colmans

Colmans Seafood temple overlooks the South Shields coastline and has a 4.6 rating from 2,178 Google reviews.

3. Colmans Seafood temple

Fisherman's Catch on Ocean Road has a 4.6 rating from 73 reviews.

4. Fisherman's Catch

