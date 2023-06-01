The best full English breakfasts in South Tyneside according to Shields Gazette readers

Suggestions came in for sites across South Shields, Hebburn, Boldon and more.

There are some fantastic options across the region to kick off the day with a bang thanks to a big breakfast.

We asked Gazette readers on our Facebook page for their favourite breakfast spots across South Shields, Hebburn, Boldon, Jarrow and beyond with the following being the top recommendations.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

1 . Collage Maker-01-Jun-2023-02-35-PM-5999.jpg We asked you for the best breakfasts across South Tyneside and these are the most popular replies. Photo: Google/Photojoiner Photo Sales

2 . The Smithy Cafe Tucked away behind the high street in South Shields, The Smithy Cafe was a popular choice. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . The Clifton The Clifton is not just a bed and breakfast, but also a cafe catering for local residents which has built up an impressive reputation. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Cafe Ross Cafe Ross on Queen Street in South Shields also got high praise from many readers. Photo: Google Photo Sales