The best full English breakfasts in South Tyneside according to Shields Gazette readers

Suggestions came in for sites across South Shields, Hebburn, Boldon and more.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 1st Jun 2023, 14:56 BST

There are some fantastic options across the region to kick off the day with a bang thanks to a big breakfast.

We asked Gazette readers on our Facebook page for their favourite breakfast spots across South Shields, Hebburn, Boldon, Jarrow and beyond with the following being the top recommendations.

We asked you for the best breakfasts across South Tyneside and these are the most popular replies.

We asked you for the best breakfasts across South Tyneside and these are the most popular replies.

Tucked away behind the high street in South Shields, The Smithy Cafe was a popular choice.

Tucked away behind the high street in South Shields, The Smithy Cafe was a popular choice.

The Clifton is not just a bed and breakfast, but also a cafe catering for local residents which has built up an impressive reputation.

The Clifton is not just a bed and breakfast, but also a cafe catering for local residents which has built up an impressive reputation.

Cafe Ross on Queen Street in South Shields also got high praise from many readers.

Cafe Ross on Queen Street in South Shields also got high praise from many readers.

