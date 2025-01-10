The best Italian restaurants in South Tyneside according to Google reviews

We have some amazing local eateries across the region to enjoy pizza, pasta and plenty more.

There’s no better way to celebrate one of the most popular cuisines in the world than to try out a new fantastic local restaurant.

We’re spoilt for choice when it comes to Italian restaurants to eat at in South Tyneside, but these are some of the best across the region according to Google reviews.

1. Italianish Spanish

2. Bistro Romano

3. Up North Pizzeria & Deli

4. Mambo Wine and Dine

