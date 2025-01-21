The best place to get a Chinese takeaway in South Tyneside, according to readers

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 21st Jan 2025, 16:13 BST

These are the best places to get a Chinese takeaway in South Tyneside right now, according to locals.

Ahead of Chinese New Year on Wednesday, January 29, Shields Gazette readers have told us where the best Chinese takeaways are in the borough.

Everyone has their own favourite so don’t hesitate to let us know yours!

We have put together a list of recommended Chinese takeaways based on responses from our readers via our Facebook page.

Here are the best Chinese takeaways in South Tyneside, according to Shields Gazette readers.

1. South Tyneside's best Chinese takeaways

2. Noodle Noodles, South Shields

3. Red Lantern (Chinese Chopsticks), Boldon Colliery

4. The Gold Lion, South Shields

