The best place to get a Chinese takeaway in South Tyneside, according to readers

Ahead of Chinese New Year on Wednesday, January 29, Shields Gazette readers have told us where the best Chinese takeaways are in the borough.
Everyone has their own favourite so don’t hesitate to let us know yours!
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online here
We have put together a list of recommended Chinese takeaways based on responses from our readers via our Facebook page.
Here are the best Chinese takeaways in South Tyneside, according to Shields Gazette readers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.