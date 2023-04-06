The best places for fish and chips in South Tyneside on Good Friday, according to Google reviews
It wouldn’t be Good Friday without fish and chips and luckily for us, South Tyneside is packed with choice for a fish supper.
The tradition of eating fish on Good Friday stems from the Christian belief that Jesus was executed on Good Friday and sacrificed his flesh for our sins.
As a result, the Vatican laid out a rule that meant Christians should abstain from eating meat on Good Friday.
Still to this day, people choose to eat fish instead of meat on Good Friday, whether they are religious or not.
Everyone has their favourite place to visit when they want fish and chips but there will be some who are undecided about where to go on Good Friday (April 7).
Thankfully, we have created a list of the top 12 fish and chip shops in South Tyneside based on their Google review ratings.
These are the best fish and chip shops in South Tyneside, according to Google reviews.