The best places for fish and chips in South Tyneside on Good Friday, according to Google reviews

It wouldn’t be Good Friday without fish and chips and luckily for us, South Tyneside is packed with choice for a fish supper.

By Ryan Smith
Published 6th Apr 2023, 14:57 BST

The tradition of eating fish on Good Friday stems from the Christian belief that Jesus was executed on Good Friday and sacrificed his flesh for our sins.

As a result, the Vatican laid out a rule that meant Christians should abstain from eating meat on Good Friday.

Still to this day, people choose to eat fish instead of meat on Good Friday, whether they are religious or not.

Everyone has their favourite place to visit when they want fish and chips but there will be some who are undecided about where to go on Good Friday (April 7).

Thankfully, we have created a list of the top 12 fish and chip shops in South Tyneside based on their Google review ratings.

These are the best fish and chip shops in South Tyneside, according to Google reviews.

Frydays Fish Bar and Grill, on Smithy Street, has a rating of 4.7 from 357 reviews.

1. Frydays Fish Bar and Grill

Frydays Fish Bar and Grill, on Smithy Street, has a rating of 4.7 from 357 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Colmans of South Shields, on Ocean Road, has a rating of 4.6 from 2,232 reviews.

2. Colmans of South Shields

Colmans of South Shields, on Ocean Road, has a rating of 4.6 from 2,232 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Colmans Seafood Temple, on Sea Road, has a rating of 4.6 from 2,110 reviews.

3. Colmans Seafood Temple

Colmans Seafood Temple, on Sea Road, has a rating of 4.6 from 2,110 reviews. Photo: Stu Norton

Fisherman’s Catch, on Ocean Road, has a rating of 4.6 from 59 reviews.

4. Fisherman's Catch

Fisherman’s Catch, on Ocean Road, has a rating of 4.6 from 59 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

