The best pub in every South Tyneside town including South Shields, Boldon and Hebburn according to Google reviews

There are plenty of great places for a pint across the region!

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 16th Apr 2023, 13:26 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 13:27 BST

No matter where you are in South Tyneside, you are always close to a lovely pub to spend your time.

From Hebburn and Boldon to South Shields, these are the top rated pubs according to Google reviews for every town in the region.

The Black Horse on St Nicholas Road in Boldon has a 4.6 rating from 367 Google reviews.

1. Boldon - The Black Horse

The Black Horse on St Nicholas Road in Boldon has a 4.6 rating from 367 Google reviews. Photo: Google

The Stables on Cleadon's Front Street has a 4.7 rating from 68 Google reviews.

2. Cleadon - The Stables

The Stables on Cleadon's Front Street has a 4.7 rating from 68 Google reviews. Photo: Google

The Iona Social Club on Hebburn's Station Road has a 4.7 rating from 92 reviews.

3. Hebburn - Iona Social Club

The Iona Social Club on Hebburn's Station Road has a 4.7 rating from 92 reviews. Photo: Google

The Albion Gin and Ale House in Jarrow has a 4.4 rating from 181 reviews.

4. Jarrow - The Albion Gin and Ale House

The Albion Gin and Ale House in Jarrow has a 4.4 rating from 181 reviews. Photo: Google

