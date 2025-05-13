The best rated South Tyneside bars for World Cocktail Day, according to Google reviews

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 13th May 2025, 11:34 BST

Today is World Cocktail Day!

Tuesday, May 13, marks World Cocktail Day so we’ve put together a list of the best bars in South Tyneside that serve cocktails.

Whether you’re a fan of a pina colada or an espresso martini, there is something for everyone in the borough.

Take a look through this list, based on Google review ratings.

These are the best places for cocktails in South Tyneside, according to Google reviews.

The Chameleon Late Lounge, on Claypath Lane, has a 5* rating from five Google reviews.

The Black Candle, on Dean Road, has a 4.8* rating from 29 Google reviews.

The Black Horse, on Rectory Bank, has a 4.6* rating from 452 Google reviews.

