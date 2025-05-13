The best rated South Tyneside bars for World Cocktail Day, according to Google reviews

Tuesday, May 13, marks World Cocktail Day so we’ve put together a list of the best bars in South Tyneside that serve cocktails.

Whether you’re a fan of a pina colada or an espresso martini, there is something for everyone in the borough.

Take a look through this list, based on Google review ratings.

2 . The Chameleon Late Lounge, South Shields The Chameleon Late Lounge, on Claypath Lane, has a 5* rating from five Google reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . The Black Candle, South Shields The Black Candle, on Dean Road, has a 4.8* rating from 29 Google reviews. | National World Photo Sales