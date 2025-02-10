The best South Tyneside pubs for a family meal, according to Shields Gazette readers

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 10th Feb 2025, 14:57 BST

According to our readers, these are the best pubs to dine at as a family in South Tyneside.

South Tyneside has a wide variety when it comes to pubs and everyone has their favourite one to visit for a family meal.

We asked our readers via the Shields Gazette Facebook page for their favourite pub in the borough and some of the venues on this list are stalwarts of South Tyneside’s pub industry.

Here are the best pubs to have a family meal at in South Tyneside, according to readers.

1. The best South Tyneside pubs for a family meal

These are the best South Tyneside pubs for a family meal, according to Shields Gazette readers. | Google Maps/LDRS

Beggar's Bridge, on Station Approach, in East Boldon.

2. Beggar's Bridge, East Boldon

Beggar's Bridge, on Station Approach, in East Boldon. | Google Maps

The New Sundial, on Sea Road, in South Shields.

3. The New Sundial, South Shields

The New Sundial, on Sea Road, in South Shields. | Google Maps

Wyvestow’s Bar and Bistro, on Dean Road, in South Shields.

4. Wyvestow’s Bar and Bistro, South Shields

Wyvestow’s Bar and Bistro, on Dean Road, in South Shields. | Google Maps

