South Tyneside has a wide variety when it comes to pubs and everyone has their favourite one to visit for a family meal.

We asked our readers via the Shields Gazette Facebook page for their favourite pub in the borough and some of the venues on this list are stalwarts of South Tyneside’s pub industry.

Here are the best pubs to have a family meal at in South Tyneside, according to readers.

1 . The best South Tyneside pubs for a family meal These are the best South Tyneside pubs for a family meal, according to Shields Gazette readers. | Google Maps/LDRS Photo Sales

2 . Beggar's Bridge, East Boldon Beggar's Bridge, on Station Approach, in East Boldon. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . The New Sundial, South Shields The New Sundial, on Sea Road, in South Shields. | Google Maps Photo Sales