The food hygiene rating of every coastline pub and restaurant in South Shields

There are plenty of cafes and restaurants along our popular coastline, but how many have been given the full five stars?
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:01 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 11:01 BST

South Tyneside Council regularly gives businesses and premises a range of food hygiene ratings after assessments are carried out.

These are all the ratings for sites along the coastline in South Shields.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency. The only site not to have a rating listed is Platform 33 near Sandhaven Beach.

The Bamburgh has a five star food hygiene rating following an inspection in September 2018.

2. The Bamburgh

The New Crown was awarded a five star rating following an inspection in September 2021.

3. The New Crown

Colmans Seafood Temple has a five star hygiene rating following an inspection in March 2022.

4. Colmans Seafood temple

