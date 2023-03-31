The list of companies offering free or £1 meals to children across South Tyneside over the Easter school holidays 2023

Some top restaurants and supermarkets are offering free or reduced food for children across South Tyneside this Easter school holiday. The rise of the cost of living has meant families are having to stretch their money further than ever in 2023, and plenty of companies are looking to help out and ensure everyone can still enjoy a meal out.

When is the Easter school holiday?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Easter break this year runs from Saturday, April 1 until Monday, April 17.

We have the list of companies offering free or £1 meals to children across South Tyneside over Fthe Easter school holiday 2023.

Asda Cafe

All Asda cafes across the region will be giving kids the chance to eat for £1 all day with no adult spend required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morrisons Cafe

Morrisons’ deal for kids is similar to Asda where all children can eat for free all day, every day over half term. The only catch is the deal is only available with an adult meal over £4.49.

Sizzling Pubs

As another pub chain getting in on the action, Sizzling pubs are giving kids the chance to eat for just £1 with each adult meal bought between 3:00pm and 7:00pm each weekday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sizzling Pubs’ only South Tyneside site is The County on Sunderland Road in South Shields although the company has other pubs in Sunderland, Gateshead and North Tyneside.

Beefeater and Brewers Fayre

Two children are able to get a free breakfast every day with one paying adult at Beefeater and Brewers Fayre sites across the country.

Although there are no Beefeater sites in South Tyneside, The Cinder Path on South Shields’ Hobson Way is the region’s local Brewers Fayre site. Other branches can be found in North Tyneside, Sunderland and Gateshead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other companies which do not operate branches in the area are also offering deals with families able to travel for further options.

Bella Italia, which has branches in Newcastle and Gateshead’s Metrocentre are offering £1 kids meals with any adult main course from Monday to Thursday while The Real Greek in Newcastle’s Eldon Square is allowing kids to eat for free every Sunday for every £10 spent by an adult.

Children can also eat at Yo Sushi for free all day with every £10 spent by an adult while Gateshead’s Ikea is offering 95p or £1.50 kids meals from 11am all day.