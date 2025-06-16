Whether you’re looking to try out a new spot or you’re celebrating a special occasion, we have scoured the guide to find the top restaurants around Tyne and Wear and beyond according to the world famous Michelin guide.
Take a look at the gallery below to see the 11 wonderful restaurants across the North East which are recommended by the ‘foodie bible’.
1. These are all the restaurants in Newcastle on the Michelin Guide
Google
2. House of Tides
In addition to previously being listed as the 23rd top eatery in the nation, House of Tides on Newcastle's Quayside has a Michelin Star. The guide says: "Vast and characterful, this rustic restaurant is housed in a former merchant’s house on the historic quayside. Detailed, original dishes – such as chicken strozzapreti with spinach, peas and parmesan – are based around fine produce and offer punchy flavours, while also maintaining a lightness of touch." Photo: Google
3. Solstice by Kenny Atkinson
Solstice by Kenny Atkinson also has a Michelin Star. It can be found just around the corner from House Of Tides. The guide says: "This intimate, personably run restaurant is just around the corner from the eponymous chef-owner’s flagship, House of Tides, and serves a multi-course tasting menu of well-balanced, highly intricate and complex dishes. The kitchen’s skill allows top-drawer ingredients to shine, whether that be scallops or pigeon, and the meal ends on a high with the varied, exquisitely constructed desserts." | Google
4. The Broad Chare
The Broad Chare on the Quayside in Newcastle has one AA rosette as well as being listed on the Michelin Guide, which describes it as: "a converted warehouse by the quay, the operation is split between the cosy ground-floor bar – serving snacks and over 50 different beers – and the rustic upstairs dining room. Here, the kitchen produces a consistently high quality offering of hearty, punchily flavoured dishes like haggis on toast and grilled calves liver with bacon, sage and crispy onions." | Google Photo: Google