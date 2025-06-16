3 . Solstice by Kenny Atkinson

Solstice by Kenny Atkinson also has a Michelin Star. It can be found just around the corner from House Of Tides. The guide says: "This intimate, personably run restaurant is just around the corner from the eponymous chef-owner’s flagship, House of Tides, and serves a multi-course tasting menu of well-balanced, highly intricate and complex dishes. The kitchen’s skill allows top-drawer ingredients to shine, whether that be scallops or pigeon, and the meal ends on a high with the varied, exquisitely constructed desserts." | Google