The Stormzy Meal from McDonald's
After McDonald’s confirmed the launch of its new menu in February, including a collaboration with British rapper Stormzy, the artist’s go-to Maccies order was revealed to one and all, giving us a glimpse into what he likes to chow down on after gigs.
Having launched McDonald’s UK’s first-ever ‘Famous Orders’, Stormzy shared his favourite McDonald’s items with customers, with the drop featuring 9 Chicken McNuggets, some fries, 2 BBQ dips, either an Oreo McFlurry or an Apple Pie, and a Sprite Zero to wash it all down.
Stormzy is the first celebrity in the UK to take part in ‘Famous Orders’, following a successful launch in the US with celebrities such as Mariah Carey and J Balvin taking part. What’s more, McDonald’s also revealed a range of fan-favourites have returned, from burgers and desserts to sides.
