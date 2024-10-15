Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The top 40 fish and chip shops across the UK have been shortlisted by The National Fish & Chip Awards

The shortlisted finalists will compete for the title of Takeaway of the Year

The prestigious awards will shine a light on local chippies across the country

The National Fish & Chip Awards has named the greatest takeaways the UK has to offer.

The prestigious awards which celebrates the excellence of the fish and chip industry has announced a shortlist of the top 40 chippies across the UK.

Each shortlisted fish and chip shop will compete for the acclaimed title of Takeaway of the Year for 2025.

The top 40 fish and chips shops in the UK named - from Cornwall to Fife (Photo: topntp - stock.adobe.com) | topntp - stock.adobe.com

Organised by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), the awards will highlight the best of British fish and chip shops, as they showcase industry awareness, product knowledge, environmental and sustainability best practice, employer responsibility, customer service and more.

President of the NFFF, Andrew Crook, said: “Fish and chips is such an iconic British staple and it takes huge amounts of skill and hard work to not only perfect the dish and other menu offerings but to also overcome challenges and sustain the business while keeping employees motivated and fulfilled. There’s a lot to it and each awards season we see greater depths of talent, expertise and business acumen and this trend has continued this year, too.

“Takeaway of the Year is the big one, so it goes without saying that the journey it takes contenders on is very intense. At each stage learnings and recommendations are provided to encourage the hopefuls to keep pushing forward and that’s why the National Fish & Chip Awards is seen as the competition for chip shop owners that want the additional steer to become better than they were before. We’re off to a brilliant start and we’re excited for the next rounds and to honour these deserving people.”

Here is the full list of fish and chip shops announced in the shortlist for The Takeaway of the Year.

England

Cornwall

Kellaway’s Fish and Chips, Truro

County Durham

Yarm Road Fish and Chips, Darlington

Devon

Taffs Fish and Chips, Torrington

Dorset

The Forum Frier, Blandford Forum

Essex

The Hook of Clacton, Clacton-on-Sea

Greater Manchester

Taylors, Stockport

Hampshire

Mike’s Traditional Fish & Chips, Eastleigh

Kent

Newington Fish Bar, Ramsgate

Lancashire

Farington Chippy, Leyland

Westend Fish and Chips, Oswaldtwistle

Leicestershire

Frydales (Hinckley Road), Leicester

Lincolnshire

Elite on the Bail, Lincoln

Linfords Traditional Fish and Chips, Market Deeping

London

Brockley’s Rock, Brockley

Stones Fish and Chips, Acton

Norfolk

French’s Fish Shop, Wells-next-the-Sea

Nottinghamshire

Angell’s Fisheries, Newark-on-Trent

Oxfordshire

Harrison’s Fish & Chip Co., Oxford

Somerset

The Oyster Shell, Bath

Surrey

Seafare Guildford

Teesside

Robinsons Traditional Fish and Chips, Billingham

West Midlands

Hawthorn Fish Bar, Birmingham

Yorkshire

The Fish Bank, Sherburn-in-Elmet

Locker’s Fish & Chips, Redcar

Mister C’s, Selby

The Scrap Box, York

Two Gates Fisheries, Barnsley

Scotland

Aberdeenshire

Carron Fish Bar, Stonehaven

Garioch Fish Bar, Inverurie

Lows Traditional Fish & Chips (Berryden), Aberdeen

Mike’s Famous Fish & Chips (Blackburn), Aberdeen

Redcloak Fish Bar, Stonehaven

Sea Salt + Sole, Aberdeen

Ayrshire

The Fish Works, Largs

Fife

The Wee Chippy, Anstruther

Perthshire

McKays Fish & Chip Shop, Pitlochry

Inverness-shire

Hilton Chip Shop, Inverness

Wales

Anglesey

Finney’s Fish and Chips, Benllech

Glamorgan

Posh Fish and Chips (Llandaff), Cardiff

Zero Plus Fish & Chips, Cardiff

Has your local chippy made the list? Let us know why you think it should win in the comment section below 👇