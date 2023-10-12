The last few days has seen The National Fish and Chip award nominees named and to our suprise there were no South Tyneside restaurants listed among the best in the nation.

They may not be recognised by official bodies, but we know how special some of the top sites are in South Shields, Boldon and beyond, so we have put together the top rated fish and chip shops in South Tyneside ranked by customers who have used them.

These are the top ranked sites based on Google reviews. A shop needed at least 50 reviews to qualify.