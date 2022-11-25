News you can trust since 1849
These are some of the top rated Italian restaurants across South Tyneside.

The top-rated Italian restaurants in South Tyneside according to Google reviews this National Pizza Week

It’s National Pizza Week this week and there are plenty of drool-inducing pizza places to choose from across the region.

By Jason Button
9 minutes ago

There’s no better way to celebrate one of the most popular meals in the world than to try out a new fantastic local restaurant.

We’re spoilt for choice when it comes to Italian restaurants to eat at across South Tyneside, but these are some of the best across the area according to Google reviews.

1. Italianish

Italianish on Ocean Road in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 255 reviews. Customers have praised the site's welcoming staff and impressive prices.

2. Bistro Romano

Bistro Romano in Cleadon has a 4.8 rating from 203 reviews which mentioned the high quality food and relaxed atmosphere.

3. Ristorante Bravi

Ristorante Bravi on North Street has a 4.7 rating from 244 reviews with credit going towards the varied menu and approachable staff.

4. Tino's Italian

Tino's Italian on Fellgate Avenue in Jarrow has a 4.6 rating from 130 reviews. Positive reviews often mention the Sunday roast options over weekends and the high quality food for the cost.

