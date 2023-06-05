The top rated restaurants on South Shields' Ocean Road ranked by Google reviews

We have so many amazing places to eat along just one town centre street!

For so many people in South Shields, Ocean Road is the heart of the town centre with restaurants, bed and breakfasts and takeaways all lining the road from King Street, The Word and the ferry terminal to the west all the way to Sandhaven and Littlehaven beaches on the coast.

From Indians to Italians and everything in between, these are the best restaurants on Ocean Road ranked by average review scores from Google reviews written by customers. All restaurants needed over 40 reviews to qualify.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

1 . Collage Maker-05-Jun-2023-03-48-PM-6643.jpg These are some of the top rated restaurants on Ocean Road in South Shields. Photo: Google/Photojoiner Photo Sales

2 . Italianish Spanish Italianish Spanish has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from 305 Google reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Sea Change Sea Change has a 4.8 rating from 123 reviews with praise put towards the vegetarian menu, fresh food and community work the site takes part in. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Craft Burger Craft Burger has a 4.8 rating from 43 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales