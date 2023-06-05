News you can trust since 1849
The top rated restaurants on South Shields' Ocean Road ranked by Google reviews

We have so many amazing places to eat along just one town centre street!
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:57 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 15:57 BST

For so many people in South Shields, Ocean Road is the heart of the town centre with restaurants, bed and breakfasts and takeaways all lining the road from King Street, The Word and the ferry terminal to the west all the way to Sandhaven and Littlehaven beaches on the coast.

From Indians to Italians and everything in between, these are the best restaurants on Ocean Road ranked by average review scores from Google reviews written by customers. All restaurants needed over 40 reviews to qualify.

These are some of the top rated restaurants on Ocean Road in South Shields.

These are some of the top rated restaurants on Ocean Road in South Shields. Photo: Google/Photojoiner

Italianish Spanish has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from 305 Google reviews.

2. Italianish Spanish

Italianish Spanish has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from 305 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Sea Change has a 4.8 rating from 123 reviews with praise put towards the vegetarian menu, fresh food and community work the site takes part in.

3. Sea Change

Sea Change has a 4.8 rating from 123 reviews with praise put towards the vegetarian menu, fresh food and community work the site takes part in. Photo: Google

Craft Burger has a 4.8 rating from 43 reviews.

4. Craft Burger

Craft Burger has a 4.8 rating from 43 reviews. Photo: Google

