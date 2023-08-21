The top rated restaurants to buy a burger in South Tyneside for National Burger Day according to Google reviews

National Burger Day is coming up and there’s only one way to celebrate.

Falling on the Thursday before the August Bank Holiday every year, National Burger Day is a way to celebrate a favourite food for many.

This year’s National Burger Day is on Thursday, August 24 and these are some of the top places in South Tyneside to celebrate it. These are some of the best options according to Google reviews.

1 . The best burger shops in South Shields These are some of the best burger shops in South Shields. Photo: Google/Photojoinergle Photo Sales

2 . Fries and Burgz Fries and Burgz in South Shields has a 4.6 rating from 412 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Craft Burger Craft Burger has a 4.7 rating from 57 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales