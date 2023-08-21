News you can trust since 1849
The top rated restaurants to buy a burger in South Tyneside for National Burger Day according to Google reviews

National Burger Day is coming up and there’s only one way to celebrate.
Jason Button
Published 21st Aug 2023, 17:10 BST

Falling on the Thursday before the August Bank Holiday every year, National Burger Day is a way to celebrate a favourite food for many.

This year’s National Burger Day is on Thursday, August 24 and these are some of the top places in South Tyneside to celebrate it. These are some of the best options according to Google reviews.

These are some of the best burger shops in South Shields.

1. The best burger shops in South Shields

These are some of the best burger shops in South Shields. Photo: Google/Photojoinergle

Fries and Burgz in South Shields has a 4.6 rating from 412 reviews.

2. Fries and Burgz

Fries and Burgz in South Shields has a 4.6 rating from 412 reviews. Photo: Google

Craft Burger has a 4.7 rating from 57 reviews.

3. Craft Burger

Craft Burger has a 4.7 rating from 57 reviews. Photo: Google

Bar Blue Bistro in South Shields has a 4.5 rating from 406 reviews.

4. Bar Blue Bistro

Bar Blue Bistro in South Shields has a 4.5 rating from 406 reviews. Photo: Google

