The top 9 rated South Tyneside romantic restaurants according to Tripadvisor

If you and your significant other are stuck for ideas on where to go this Valentine’s Day there are lots of options across South Tyneside.
Click here to find out about the Shields Gazette’s free newsletters and get the headlines delivered to your inbox
These are the highest-rated restaurants in and around the region which have been described as romantic on Tripadvisor.
Tripadvisor rankings are based on user reviews, weighted on a series of factors including the frequency, quality and quantity of the public round ups. This is why some attractions may be lower ranked than others, despite a higher overall average rating or having more reviews.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.