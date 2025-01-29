The top 9 rated South Tyneside romantic restaurants according to Tripadvisor

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 29th Jan 2025, 15:33 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 15:34 GMT

The most romantic day of the year is nearly here and couples are spoilt for choice when it comes to where to eat across the region.

If you and your significant other are stuck for ideas on where to go this Valentine’s Day there are lots of options across South Tyneside.

Click here to find out about the Shields Gazette’s free newsletters and get the headlines delivered to your inbox

These are the highest-rated restaurants in and around the region which have been described as romantic on Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor rankings are based on user reviews, weighted on a series of factors including the frequency, quality and quantity of the public round ups. This is why some attractions may be lower ranked than others, despite a higher overall average rating or having more reviews.

Located on South Shields’ main food street, Ocean Road, Italianish has a five star rating from 871 reviews.

1. Italianish

Located on South Shields’ main food street, Ocean Road, Italianish has a five star rating from 871 reviews. | Google

Photo Sales
Zeera on Ocean Road in South Shields has a four star rating from 815 reviews.

2. Zeera Indian

Zeera on Ocean Road in South Shields has a four star rating from 815 reviews. | Google

Photo Sales
Also on Ocean Road, Delhi 6 has a 4.5 rating from 573 reviews.

3. Delhi 6

Also on Ocean Road, Delhi 6 has a 4.5 rating from 573 reviews. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Ristorante Bravi on North Street in South Shields has a 4.5 rating from 311 reviews.

4. Ristorante Bravi

Ristorante Bravi on North Street in South Shields has a 4.5 rating from 311 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideTripAdvisorRestaurantsValentine's DayReviews
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice