These 12 South Tyneside businesses received a new food hygiene rating in October 2025

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 31st Oct 2025, 15:00 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 15:01 GMT

All these South Tyneside businesses received a new food hygiene rating in October 2025.

Food safety inspectors have visited a variety of venues throughout October.

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give food hygiene ratings following assessments.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing, according to the Food Standards Agency.

1. South Tyneside October 2025 food hygiene ratings

All these South Tyneside businesses were given a new food hygiene rating in October 2025.

Greggs, at the South Shields Interchange, on Keppel Street, in South Shields - given a 5* rating following an inspection on October 21.

2. Greggs, South Shields

Greggs, at the South Shields Interchange, on Keppel Street, in South Shields - given a 5* rating following an inspection on October 21. | Google Maps

Tesco Express, on Prince Edward Road, in South Shields - given a 5* rating following an inspection on October 14.

3. Tesco Express, South Shields

Tesco Express, on Prince Edward Road, in South Shields - given a 5* rating following an inspection on October 14. | Google Maps

The Little Hut in the Park, at Readhead Park, in South Shields - given a 5* rating following an inspection on October 2.

4. The Little Hut in the Park, South Shields

The Little Hut in the Park, at Readhead Park, in South Shields - given a 5* rating following an inspection on October 2. | Google Maps

