These 12 South Tyneside businesses received a new food hygiene rating in October 2025

Food safety inspectors have visited a variety of venues throughout October.
The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give food hygiene ratings following assessments.
Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.
All information is correct at the time of writing, according to the Food Standards Agency.