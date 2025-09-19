These 13 South Tyneside businesses have all recently received a new food hygiene rating

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 19th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

These are all the businesses to have recently received a new food hygiene rating.

Food safety inspectors have visited a variety of venues over the course of the last few weeks.

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give food hygiene ratings following assessments.

Visit our newsletter page today and sign up for a great range of free emails featuring the borough’s biggest news and sport headlines

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing, according to the Food Standards Agency.

All these South Tyneside businesses have recently been given a new food hygiene rating.

1. Latest South Tyneside food hygiene ratings

All these South Tyneside businesses have recently been given a new food hygiene rating. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The New Sundial, on Sea Road, in South Shields - given a 5* rating following an inspection on September 10.

2. The New Sundial, South Shields

The New Sundial, on Sea Road, in South Shields - given a 5* rating following an inspection on September 10. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Marsden Primary School, on Mill Lane, in Whitburn - given a 5* rating following an inspection on September 17.

3. Marsden Primary School, Whitburn

Marsden Primary School, on Mill Lane, in Whitburn - given a 5* rating following an inspection on September 17. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Cottage Tavern, on Shields Road, in Cleadon - given a 5* rating following an inspection on September 16.

4. The Cottage Tavern, Cleadon

The Cottage Tavern, on Shields Road, in Cleadon - given a 5* rating following an inspection on September 16. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards AgencySouth Tyneside CouncilWriting
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice