Food safety inspectors have visited a variety of South Tyneside venues throughout August 2025.
The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give food hygiene ratings following assessments.
Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.
These are the new ratings for South Tyneside businesses which have been awarded in August 2025.
All information is correct at the time of writing, according to the Food Standards Agency.