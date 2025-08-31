These 13 South Tyneside businesses were given a new food hygiene rating in August 2025

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 31st Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

All these businesses received a new food hygiene rating in August 2025.

Food safety inspectors have visited a variety of South Tyneside venues throughout August 2025.

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give food hygiene ratings following assessments.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

These are the new ratings for South Tyneside businesses which have been awarded in August 2025.

All information is correct at the time of writing, according to the Food Standards Agency.

All these places received a new food hygiene rating in August 2025.

1. South Tyneside August 2025 food hygiene ratings

All these places received a new food hygiene rating in August 2025. | Google Maps/Getty Images

Turkuaz, on Boldon Lane, in South Shields, received a 5* food hygiene rating on August 5.

2. Turkuaz, South Shields

Turkuaz, on Boldon Lane, in South Shields, received a 5* food hygiene rating on August 5. | Google Maps

Kiddies Corner Cafe, at Ocean Road Pleasure Park, in South Shields, received a 5* food hygiene rating on August 12.

3. Kiddies Corner Cafe, South Shields

Kiddies Corner Cafe, at Ocean Road Pleasure Park, in South Shields, received a 5* food hygiene rating on August 12. | Google Maps

The Lakeside Inn, at East Fellgate Farm, in Jarrow, received a 5* food hygiene rating on August 6.

4. The Lakeside Inn, Jarrow

The Lakeside Inn, at East Fellgate Farm, in Jarrow, received a 5* food hygiene rating on August 6. | Google Maps

