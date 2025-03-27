These 27 South Tyneside pubs are dog friendly, according to Google reviews

With the warm weather approaching, what would be better than taking the dog for a walk and visiting the pub.

We’ve put together a list based on Google reviews to show which pubs here in South Tyneside are dog friendly.

There are plenty to choose from so take a look.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Dog friendly pubs in South Tyneside All these pubs are dog friendly, according to Google reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . The Marine, South Shields "Lovely food, nice atmosphere and dog friendly too." | Local Democracy Reporting Service Photo Sales

3 . Ben Lomond, Jarrow "Love this place, good food and drink at a decent price, dog friendly too." | Google Maps Photo Sales