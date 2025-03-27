These 27 South Tyneside pubs are dog friendly, according to Google reviews

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 27th Mar 2025, 12:04 BST

We have plenty of dog friendly pubs here in the borough.

With the warm weather approaching, what would be better than taking the dog for a walk and visiting the pub.

We’ve put together a list based on Google reviews to show which pubs here in South Tyneside are dog friendly.

There are plenty to choose from so take a look.

All these pubs are dog friendly, according to Google reviews.

1. Dog friendly pubs in South Tyneside

All these pubs are dog friendly, according to Google reviews. | Google Maps

"Lovely food, nice atmosphere and dog friendly too."

2. The Marine, South Shields

"Lovely food, nice atmosphere and dog friendly too." | Local Democracy Reporting Service

"Love this place, good food and drink at a decent price, dog friendly too."

3. Ben Lomond, Jarrow

"Love this place, good food and drink at a decent price, dog friendly too." | Google Maps

"Not only dog friendly, but friendly staff, and great outdoor seating."

4. The Bamburgh Inn, South Shields

"Not only dog friendly, but friendly staff, and great outdoor seating." | Google Maps

