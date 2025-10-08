These 30 South Tyneside businesses received a new food hygiene rating in September 2025

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 8th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

All these South Tyneside businesses received a new food hygiene rating in September 2025.

Food safety inspectors have visited a variety of venues throughout September.

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give food hygiene ratings following assessments.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing, according to the Food Standards Agency.

1. South Tyneside September 2025 food hygiene ratings

All these South Tyneside businesses were given a new food hygiene rating in September 2025. | Google Maps

McDonald's, on King Street, in South Shields - given a 5* rating following an inspection on September 18.

2. McDonald's, South Shields

McDonald's, on King Street, in South Shields - given a 5* rating following an inspection on September 18. | Google Maps

The New Sundial, on Sea Road, in South Shields - given a 5* rating following an inspection on September 10.

3. The New Sundial, South Shields

The New Sundial, on Sea Road, in South Shields - given a 5* rating following an inspection on September 10. | Google Maps

Marine Park View Care Home, on Beach Road, in South Shields - given a 5* rating following an inspection on September 25.

4. Marine Park View Care Home

Marine Park View Care Home, on Beach Road, in South Shields - given a 5* rating following an inspection on September 25. | Google Maps

