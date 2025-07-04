If you’re in the mood for a burger, then you are blessed for options right across the North East.
Whether you’re looking for a restaurant or a takeaway, there is something for everyone on this list.
These are some of the best places in the North East for a burger, according to Google reviews.
1. Best North East burgers
These are some of the best places in the North East for a burger, according to Google reviews. | Google Maps
2. Burger Drop, Whitley Bay
Burger Drop, on Whitley Road, in Whitley Bay, has a 4.9* rating from 323 Google reviews. | National World
3. Friez & Burgz, Byker
Friez & Burgz, on Shields Road, in Byker, has a 4.8* rating from 274 Google reviews. | Google Maps
4. Burger Drop, Sunderland
Burger Drop, on Derwent Street, in Sunderland, has a 4.8* rating from 150 Google reviews. | National World
